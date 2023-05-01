Who is Karl Lagerfeld and why is the Met Gala 2023 theme controversial?2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 01:25 AM IST
The theme centers on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. But it is not a theme without controversy…
As the Metropolitan Museum of Art gears up for one of the the biggest nights in fashion and pop culture, much has been said about the theme of Met Gala 2023. The dress code is 'In honor of Karl...' and heralds the opening of a new spring exhibition based on the designer's work. But while some dub Karl Lagerfeld a ‘fashion genius’ others have raked up his contentious (and unrepentant) remarks about everything from #MeToo to curvy bodies.
