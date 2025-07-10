Who is Kate Middleton’s personal assistant? Why has she resigned after 15 years of service?

After 15 years of loyal service to the British royal family, Natasha Archer, a trusted aide and stylist to the Princess of Wales, has officially stepped down from her role at Kensington Palace, People magazine reported.

Archer, 37, who was affectionately called “Tash” within royal circles, has decided to launch her private consultancy. While further details about her new venture are expected soon, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ household have extended their best wishes for her future.

Archer joined the royal household in 2010 as a personal assistant to both Prince William and Princess Kate. Over the years, she became an integral part of Kate’s inner circle, not only managing key responsibilities as a senior private executive assistant, but also playing a pivotal role in shaping the royal’s public image.

Credited with helping transform Kate from the “girl-next-door” into a global style icon, Archer was instrumental in curating her wardrobe for major engagements, including international tours. During the royal visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014, Kate wore 24 outfits in just 19 days — a feat made possible by Archer’s meticulous planning and fashion eye.

She championed sustainable fashion choices for the Princess, including encouraging her to rent a neon-green dress from the platform HURR for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards. Archer even convinced Prince William to wear a traditional sherwani during the couple’s 2019 tour of Pakistan — a rare and symbolic fashion moment.

Beyond her styling prowess, Archer was a constant companion on royal tours, accompanying Kate on a five-hour hike in Bhutan in 2016, and was present for deeply personal moments, including bringing baby essentials to the hospital ahead of Prince George’s birth in 2013.

In recognition of her dedicated service, Archer was awarded the Royal Victorian Order in 2019. She is married to Chris Jackson, a Getty royal photographer, whom she met while on duty.

As she embarks on a new chapter in her career, the royal family continues its work, with Princess Kate gradually returning to public life after her recent cancer treatment.