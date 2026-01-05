Who is Katie Miller? Trump aide's wife posts ‘disrespectful’ Greenland map in US flag colours after Venezuelan strikes

Katie Miller, the wife of US President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, shared a controversial image of a Greenland map in the colours of the US flag on her X account after Venezuelan strikes that occurred on Saturday.

The image was accompanied by a single word above it: "SOON". Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen condemned the post as "disrespectful". "Relations between nations and peoples are built on mutual respect and international law -- not on symbolic gestures that disregard our status and our rights," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

He added that there was no cause for alarm, stressing that the country was not for sale and that its future would not be determined by statements or images shared on social media.

Denmark’s ambassador to the US, Jesper Moeller Soerensen, responded earlier on Sunday with a post stating that "we expect full respect for the territorial integrity" of Denmark, above a link to Katie Miller’s image. In what he described as a pointed “friendly reminder”, the Danish ambassador added that his country, a NATO member, has "significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts" and has cooperated closely with the US on those initiatives.

Who is Katie Miller? Katie Miller, 34, served as a deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019 during Donald Trump’s first term as US president. She later became communications director for then-vice president Mike Pence and also held the role of his press secretary.

Advertisement

She served as an advisor and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from January through May 2025, before leaving the role to work for Elon Musk in the private sector.

Also Read | Trump appointment of Greenland envoy draws angry response from Denmark

Miller is the daughter of attorney Glenn Waldman and Sheryl Waldman and she is Jewish. She graduated from Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Florida, in 2010. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in 2014, where she was involved with the student government’s Unite Party. Miller later attended George Washington University, completing a Master of Public Policy degree.

She is married to presidential advisor Stephen Miller. The couple has three children: a daughter born in November 2020, followed by two sons born in February 2022 and September 2023.