Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das? Why Bangladesh denied bail to Hindu leader arrested over sedition charges

Chinmoy Krishna Das is the spokesperson of the newly-formed coalition, Bangladesh Sommilito Sanatan Jagaran Jot, between two religious bodies, namely, Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Manch and Bangladesh Sommilito Shankhaloghu Jot.The Manch is a platform which advocates for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das? Krishna, who is also the head of the Pundarik Dham in Chattogram, is facing legal action following an incident in which he and 18 others were accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag. The case was filed on October 30 at the Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram after a Hindu community rally in the New Market area.

Krishna, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, faces sedition charges related to the rally, where he allegedly disrespected the national flag. The Pundarik Dham is located in Hathazari, approximately 18 kilometers from Chittagong city, according to the ISKCON Centres website, PTI reported.

Prabhu was arrested on Monday at Dhaka’s main airport while on his way to Chattogram in southeastern Bangladesh. Kushal Baran Chakrabarty, who was with him at the time, reported that several detectives took the Hindu leader into a police car at the airport.

“Chinmoy Prabhu gave his phone to me as he was forcefully taken to the police car. The police detectives jostled with us to forcefully take his phone and they took it away. We then followed the police car that headed for the headquarters of the Detective Branch at Minto Road in Dhaka,” he said, as reported by AP. “We stayed outside the Detective Branch’s office.”

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, an umbrella organization of the country's minority groups, denounced the arrest of Prabhu in a statement and demanded his release, AP reported.

India expresses ‘deep concern’ India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed “deep concern” in a statement on Tuesday.

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the statement said.

It also condemned attacks on peaceful protests by Hindus.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” the ministry wrote.

On Tuesday night, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned India's reaction to the situation, stating that the issue was an "internal matter" of Bangladesh.

“It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges,” its statement said.

Bangladesh also said that India's statement misrepresents facts and contradicts the spirit of friendship and understanding between the neighboring countries.

Also, India's statement does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard, said the statement by Bangladesh.

What are the charges against Prabhu? Prabhu is facing sedition charges filed in October after leading a large rally in Chattogram, where he was accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag. According to Dhaka-based Prothom Alo, Prabhu was set to be presented in court on Tuesday. Additionally, two other individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, the Hindu leader was brought before the magistrate court of Kazi Shariful Islam in southeastern city of Chattogram, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported. The court was packed and dozens of lawyers stood for him to seek bail.

Since August, Prabhu has led several large rallies demanding safety for the Hindus, as the interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus said reports of attacks have been exaggerated.

Many in the interim government see the rallies by Hindus as a threat to stability and a ploy to rehabilitate Hasina and her Awami League party.

The long-ruling secular party is seen as a protector of the Hindu minority and has close ties to neighboring India. Hundreds of Hasina’s supporters, including many close aides, are believed to have fled to India after her fall.

Prabhu is a prominent Hindu leader and a respected figure. He is a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group. He is also associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, widely known as the Hare Krishna movement, and acts as a spokesman for the group in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, authorities in Dhaka and Chattogram deployed paramilitary border guards to prevent any potential violence. This came after Prabhu’s followers staged protests in both cities on Monday, demanding his release.

In Dhaka, a mob armed with sticks attacked Hindu protesters on Monday night at Shahbagh intersection, near Dhaka University. According to a report by Kalbela, a Bengali-language daily, the attackers forced the protesters to disperse.

This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, political unrest has been brewing in the country following the departure of Hasina on August 5, after a student-led protest escalated into a mass uprising, ending her 15-year rule. The nation’s security forces are struggling to maintain order, with police morale severely impacted by the loss of several officers during the July and August uprisings.