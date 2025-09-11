Who is Kulman Ghising? Nepal PM frontrunner who's known for ending power shortages

After former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kulman Ghising has emerged as the frontrunner for Nepal's prime ministerial position. According to local reports, 'Gen Z' sources said in a statement that Kulman Ghising should lead the interim cabinet in Nepal.

Who is Kulman Ghising? Kulman Ghising, 54, who has emerged among the frontrunners for the role of Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, is a former head of the country’s electricity board. He had gained widespread recognition for eliminating prolonged load-shedding in Kathmandu valley.

Born on November 25, 1970, in Bethan, Ramechhap, Ghising studied electrical engineering at the Regional Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, India, and later at Pulchowk Engineering College in Nepal, he further pursued an MBA to bolster his leadership skills, the Economic Times reported.

In March 2025, the Nepal government had dismissed Kulman Ghising, the managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), from his position.

According to the Himalayan Times, Ghising had been at odds with Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Deepak Khadka, who was reportedly dissatisfied with his independent approach.

The government had first appointed him to the role on September 14, 2016 for a four-year term.Ghising was reappointed as NEA's Managing Director on August 11, 2021.

Amid the deadly protests, Ghising called for the formation of an interim government comprising individuals with clean reputations and the inclusion of the Generation-Z youth, along with the announcement of immediate elections.

Ghising name was considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the interim government.

Other Nepal PM frontrunner Ever since KP Sharma Oli resigned as Nepal's Prime Minister, speculation has been rife about the leader of the nation, where deadly protests killed 30 people this week. Here are key frontrunners for Nepal PM:

Balendra Shah: Earlier, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah's name emerged as the popular choice for PM. Shah, who is also a rapper and engineer, was Gen Z's "first priority" for the PM post. But he reportedly showed no interest in this process.

Later, Shah backed Sushila Karki for the PM post.

Sushila Karki: Sources told the Himalayan Times that Gen Z protest leaders have finalised former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their sole nominee for the post of interim Prime Minister.

However, in turn of event, local media cited GenZ representatives as saying that Sushila Karki is not suitable for being the prime minister -- both in terms of age and constitutionality.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah has also expressed support for Karki's candidacy, consolidating her position as the unified choice of the Gen Z movement, the local media reported.

Durga Prasai: Businessman Durga Prasai, who held talks with Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel at the military base, said that he is not interested in leadership. However, he said he is ready for any situation.

