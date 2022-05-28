Tech titan Elon Musk has deleted his Twitter poll on Saturday in which he had asked his more than 95 million followers whom they trust less--Politician or Billionaires. Musk’s tweet read, "Who do you trust less? Real question." He provided the options of either "Politicians" or "Billionaires." In a 24-hour window, the poll amassed millions of votes.

