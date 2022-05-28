This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk had started the Twitter poll to troll US liberal politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US representative for New York (AOC) who believe that billionaires are a bane to society and need to be heavily taxed out of existence
Tech titan Elon Musk has deleted his Twitter poll on Saturday in which he had asked his more than 95 million followers whom they trust less--Politician or Billionaires. Musk’s tweet read, "Who do you trust less? Real question." He provided the options of either "Politicians" or "Billionaires." In a 24-hour window, the poll amassed millions of votes.
As many as 75.7% of Twitter users selected “politicians" being less trustworthy while only 24.3% of users were distrustful of “billionaires"
Next time a politician uses “billionaire" as an insult, please remind them that people in glass houses, Musk had written on Saturday. However, Musk,possible future owner of Twitter, has now deleted the tweet.
Musk had started the Twitter poll to troll US liberal politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US representative for New York (AOC) who believe that billionaires are a bane to society and need to be heavily taxed out of existence.
AOC, in one of her latest interviews, declared that she would exchange her Tesla with some other electric car, manufactured by unionized workers. "I would love to switch," she told Bloomberg.
Last month AOC wrote about the "outsize control" over social media. "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform," Cortez wrote.
To which Musk responded, "Stop hitting on me, I am really shy". AOC clarified she was referring to Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "Like I said, ego problem," AOC wrote.
Elon Musk has drawn criticism from liberals following his proposal to moderate the content of the microblogging site after he seals a $44 billion deal. His critics think it would exacerbate hate speech and disinformation on the social media platform.
Musk had said he would like to reform the use of a "permanent ban" on Twitter, including reversing former President Donald Trump's ban. Musk also suggested allowing long-form tweets. Twitter increased its 140-character limit in 2017 to 280 characters limit at present.
The Tesla CEO has promised to take action against "spam and bots" once the Twitter bid succeeds.
He has outlined his free speech vision. Musk has floated the idea that Twitter should not regulate content beyond what is required by the laws of the countries it operates.
