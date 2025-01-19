One of the most popular faces on the American podcasting front, Lex Fridman, announced his plans to interview Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February 2025.

“I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” said Fridman in a social media post on platform X.

Who is Lex Fridman? Lex Fridman is the well-known host of the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018. He has a PhD as a Doctor in Philosophy and Computer Science from Drexel University, Philadelphia, United States.

Fridman worked with Google as a Researcher in Mountain View, California, where he focused on active authentication via machine learning research.

In 2015, after a one-year run at Google, Fridman joined the world-famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and started researching human-centred AI, focusing on autonomous vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mint reported earlier that Fridman has collaborated with well-known companies and institutions working on cutting-edge AI technologies, including Tesla, where he contributed to developing autonomous driving systems.

Lex Fridman was born in Chkalovsk, former Soviet Union, and was raised in Moscow. He relocated to the United States after the fall of the USSR.

Lex Fridman Podcast Through his podcast, Fridman interviews top executives and key industry personnel, as well as Presidents and Prime Ministers of various countries, to discuss topics related to technology, science, politics, etc.

He has already featured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vivek Ramaswamy, US President-elect Donald Trump, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Billionaire Elon Musk, among other top figures.

This podcast feature will mark Prime Minister Modi's second appearance after making a debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast on January 10, 2025. The podcast posted on the entertainment platform YouTube has garnered nearly 2.2 million views since the date of posting.