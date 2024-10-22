Who is Lidia Thorpe? Australian senator who heckled King Charles, called late Queen ‘coloniser’, know past controversies

Updated22 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM IST
King Charles is heckled by Australian politician Senator Lidia Thorpe before she was escorted away by security at the Australian Parliament House for Ceremonial Welcome and Parliamentary Reception, Canberra, Australia October 21, 2024. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
King Charles is heckled by Australian politician Senator Lidia Thorpe before she was escorted away by security at the Australian Parliament House for Ceremonial Welcome and Parliamentary Reception, Canberra, Australia October 21, 2024. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Lidia Thorpe, an Australian Indigenous senator, made headlines across the world for her recent confrontation with heckled King Charles III in Australia. During her speech at Australia's Parliament House, Lidia Thorpe, declared, “You are not my king”. 

This is not for the first time when the indigenous communities right activist has raised voice against British monarchy. Few years ago, Lidia Thorpe called late Queen Elizabeth a ‘coloniser’ during her speech. 

Lidia Thorpe has been a senator for Victoria since 2020, the first Aboriginal senator from that state.

(More to come)

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM IST
