Who is Lidia Thorpe? Australian senator who heckled King Charles, called late Queen ‘coloniser’, is not a stranger to controversies

Lidia Thorpe, an Australian Indigenous senator, made headlines across the world for her recent confrontation with heckled King Charles III in Australia. During her speech at Australia's Parliament House, Lidia Thorpe, declared, “You are not my king". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not for the first time when the indigenous communities right activist has raised voice against British monarchy. Few years ago, Lidia Thorpe called late Queen Elizabeth a ‘coloniser’ during her speech.

Lidia Thorpe has been a senator for Victoria since 2020, the first Aboriginal senator from that state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}