Who is Mahnoor Omer, the Pakistani anti-period tax campaigner named in TIME Magazine’s 2026 Women of the Year list?

Pakistani activist Mahnoor Omer has been named by TIME Magazine as one of 16 women leaders in its annual Women of the Year list. The 25-year-old has been recognized for her nearly decade-long work advocating for gender equity and challenging Pakistan’s so-called “period tax”.

According to TIME Magazine, taxes imposed on sanitary products in Pakistan can add up to 40% to the retail price, making them unaffordable for many in the country. This is forcing many to use cloth, risking health impacts including rashes and infections, and can make it impossible for girls to attend school while menstruating.

Activist since age of 14 Omer began her journey of empowering women at the age of 14 by establishing the Noor Foundation, an NGO, and holding workshops with village girls on topics ranging from climate change to menstruation.

It was a conversation with her domestic help that made Omer realize this shocking reality, when she was just 16.

Taking Pakistani govt to court This has taken Omer on a path of activism, which included taking the Pakistani government to court last year. In September 2025, Omer filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to declare feminine hygiene products ‘essential goods’ and remove the 40pc tax burden on their retail prices.

She argued that taxing a biological necessity violates Article 25 of the Pakistani Constitution, which guarantees equality and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

The case had its first hearing at the end of 2025 and is now awaiting the government's response.

“I’m not free until every woman is free,” Omer told TIME Magazine. “I want to leave no stones unturned in terms of what I can do with the next few decades—as a lawyer for the women in my country and gender minorities in general.”

A lawyer by qualification, Omer is currently pursuing her master’s degree in gender, peace, and security at the London School of Economics.

Commenting on the recognition by TIME Magazine, Omer, in a post on social media, said, "it reflects the limitless potential of Pakistani women that we can reach any height we aspire to.”

“While there is still a long journey ahead in ensuring equal opportunities for all, moments like this remind us of how far we have come and how much further we can go,” she said.

“I will strive to live up to my promise to challenge injustice whenever and however I can, and to use my platform with courage and purpose,” she added.

Omer also recalled how she, at the age of 17, made her own of TIME Magazine for her mother’s birthday.

“When I was 17, I made my own version of TIME for my mother’s 40th birthday and went to the printer in F7 Markaz to get it printed and bound. I filled it with all of my favorite photos of her, and to date, I think it’s her favorite present from me. She was, and always will be, my Person of the Year. However, I could never have imagined that one day I would see my own name and photo on the pages of TIME,” she said.