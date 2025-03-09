Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Mark Carney, the leading candidate to succeed Justin Trudeau as the leader of Canada's Liberal Party, once made headlines by comparing US President Donald Trump to "Voldemort," the notorious villain from the Harry Potter series.
Mark Carney's comments came amid Trump's repeated remarks about making Canada the 51st US state. At an event, Carney expressed his concerns about Trump's comments, calling them "ridiculous" and "insulting." He stated, "When you think about what's at stake in these ridiculous, insulting comments of the president, of what we could be, I view this as the sort of Voldemort of comments."
Trump has often referred to Canada as "the 51st American state," a phrase that has sparked tensions between the two leaders.
Lord Voldemort is the main antagonist of the Harry Potter books. A wizard driven by a desire for immortality and a dislike for Harry Potter, his journey to evil started when he was Tom Riddle, a talented student at Hogwarts, and ended when he created Horcruxes, which are items that he kept fragments of his soul in. Finally, in the Battle of Hogwarts, Harry Potter vanquished Voldemort and destroyed these Horcruxes with the assistance of numerous people.
-With agency inputs
