Who is Mathira Mohammad? Pakistani television host whose private videos leaked after Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman

  • Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and television host Mathira Mohammad has appeared in several films, including the Indian Punjabi movie Young Malang.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and television host Mathira Mohammad.
Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and television host Mathira Mohammad. (X/@MMathira)

Renowned Pakistani television host Mathira Mohammad's explicit videos have been leaked online and becoming viral. She is the third prominent Pakistani content creator to have become the target of alleged data breaches within less than a month.

Despite, Mathira becoming the centre of controversy, as explicit videos allegedly featuring her are circulating online, their authenticity remains unverified.

She has refuted the videos and accused detractors of attempting to tarnish her reputation with fabricated content. She has over 2.5 million Instagram followers and more than 59,000 on X.

"People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the trend of leaked videos in Pakistan started with influencer Minahil Malik, whose X-rated videos were shared online. She also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Following Malik, videos featuring Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman, a TikTok star, in a compromising position went viral. She deactivated her social media accounts after the controversy and cited 'overwhelming backlash' from society.

Who is Mathira?

Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and television host Mathira Mohammad has appeared in several films, including the Indian Punjabi movie Young Malang.

The 32-year-old actress was forced to relocate to Pakistan due to the political turmoil in the African country.

Earlier Mathira made her music video debut in Pakistan with Nachdi Kamal and Jadugar. She also appeared on the cover of a fashion magazine, and in 2011, hosted the show Love Indicator on Pakistan’s Vibe TV.

In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut Lakk Ch Current and went on to star in Masti Mein Doobi Raat Hai, Sirf Tum Hi To Ho and Naagin.

On a personal front, she married singer Farran J Mirza in 2012, and two parted ways in 2018. Their son, Aahil, was born in 2014.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldWho is Mathira Mohammad? Pakistani television host whose private videos leaked after Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.