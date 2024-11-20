Renowned Pakistani television host Mathira Mohammad's explicit videos have been leaked online and becoming viral. She is the third prominent Pakistani content creator to have become the target of alleged data breaches within less than a month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite, Mathira becoming the centre of controversy, as explicit videos allegedly featuring her are circulating online, their authenticity remains unverified.

She has refuted the videos and accused detractors of attempting to tarnish her reputation with fabricated content. She has over 2.5 million Instagram followers and more than 59,000 on X.

"People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the trend of leaked videos in Pakistan started with influencer Minahil Malik, whose X-rated videos were shared online. She also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Following Malik, videos featuring Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman, a TikTok star, in a compromising position went viral. She deactivated her social media accounts after the controversy and cited 'overwhelming backlash' from society.

Who is Mathira? Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and television host Mathira Mohammad has appeared in several films, including the Indian Punjabi movie Young Malang.

The 32-year-old actress was forced to relocate to Pakistan due to the political turmoil in the African country.

Earlier Mathira made her music video debut in Pakistan with Nachdi Kamal and Jadugar. She also appeared on the cover of a fashion magazine, and in 2011, hosted the show Love Indicator on Pakistan's Vibe TV.

In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut Lakk Ch Current and went on to star in Masti Mein Doobi Raat Hai, Sirf Tum Hi To Ho and Naagin.

On a personal front, she married singer Farran J Mirza in 2012, and two parted ways in 2018. Their son, Aahil, was born in 2014.