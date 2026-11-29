Dubai Mall has entered the online shopping space with a new app that allows customers to order products from stores inside the sprawling retail destination and have them delivered to their homes for free. Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar announced the launch of Dubai Mall Online on Sunday, November 29, saying deliveries would reach customers in Dubai within an hour and those in other emirates within three hours.

"You are in the UAE, nothing is impossible," Alabbar said in a video posted on his social media account on Sunday, inviting shoppers to use the new platform. The app has been developed by Noon E Commerce, another venture associated with Alabbar, and is available to download, according to Khaleej Times.

The new platform is different from the existing Dubai Mall app, which primarily helps visitors navigate the shopping centre. Dubai Mall Online is designed for purchases, allowing users to browse products across categories and place orders without visiting the mall.

Who is Mohamed Alabbar? Mohamed Ali Alabbar is an Emirati businessman best known as the founder of Emaar Properties, the real estate developer behind some of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Born on November 8, 1956, in Dubai, Alabbar is the eldest of 12 children. His father captained a traditional trading vessel known as a dhow, and the family lived in Dubai's Rashidiya area.

Alabbar received a government scholarship in the 1970s to study finance and business administration at Seattle University in the United States. He graduated in 1981 with a degree in Business Administration. His alma mater awarded him an honorary doctorate in humanities in 2007, and he served on its Board of Trustees until 2016.

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After completing his education, Alabbar began his career at the Central Bank of the UAE as a banking manager. He later returned to Dubai and became the founding director general of the Department of Economic Development in 1992.

His career in real estate took off with the establishment of Emaar Properties, which developed major residential, commercial, hospitality and retail projects. Among its best-known developments are the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping destinations.

Alabbar also founded Eagle Hills, a private investment and real estate development company based in Abu Dhabi. Beyond property development, he established Noon.com, an e-commerce platform, and serves as chairman of Americana Group, a food and restaurant operator.

What does the Dubai Mall Online app offer? The app allows shoppers to browse products from participating Dubai Mall stores and order items across categories such as fashion, beauty, grooming, jewellery, watches, electronics and lifestyle products. Customers can search by store or category, save products to a wishlist and track their orders through the platform.

Alabbar said deliveries would be free, with orders reaching customers in Dubai within an hour and those in the other emirates within three hours. The app is currently available for download, although it does not yet list every store operating inside Dubai Mall, the report noted.