Who is Monica Witt? FBI offers $200,000 reward for ex-US Air Force officer accused of spying for Iran

The FBI has stepped up its search for Monica Witt, a former U.S. Air Force officer wanted for allegedly spying for Iran before fleeing the country.

To aid in her capture, the agency is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. Witt, charged in 2019, is believed to have defected to Iran in 2013 and is accused of sharing classified information and assisting Iranian intelligence operations.

Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at the FBI’s Washington Field Office, stated, “The FBI has not forgotten her and believes that, especially at this critical time in Iran, someone may have information about her whereabouts. We want to hear from you to help us capture Witt and hold her accountable.”

The FBI announced on Thursday that it is still searching for Monica Witt, who is believed to have defected to Iran in 2013. The agency stated that it suspects she “likely continues to support (Iran’s) nefarious activities.”

Monica Witt, a former counterintelligence officer with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, served in assignments between 2003 and 2008 that included postings in the Middle East.

According to prosecutors, from approximately January 2012 to May 2015, while in Iran and other locations outside the United States, Witt allegedly conspired with Iranian officials to provide, “documents and information relating to the national defense of the United States, with the intent and reason to believe that the same would be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of Iran.”

Following her defection, Iranian officials reportedly supplied Witt with “goods and services, including housing and computer equipment” to support her work on their behalf, according to the indictment. It remains unknown whether she has legal representation in the U.S.