Who is Monica Witt? FBI offers $200,000 reward for ex-US Air Force officer accused of spying for Iran

The FBI has stepped up its search for Monica Witt, a former U.S. Air Force officer wanted for allegedly spying for Iran before fleeing the country.

To aid in her capture, the agency is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. Witt, charged in 2019, is believed to have defected to Iran in 2013 and is accused of sharing classified information and assisting Iranian intelligence operations.

Advertisement

Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at the FBI’s Washington Field Office, stated, “The FBI has not forgotten her and believes that, especially at this critical time in Iran, someone may have information about her whereabouts. We want to hear from you to help us capture Witt and hold her accountable.”

The FBI announced on Thursday that it is still searching for Monica Witt, who is believed to have defected to Iran in 2013. The agency stated that it suspects she “likely continues to support (Iran’s) nefarious activities.”

Monica Witt, a former counterintelligence officer with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, served in assignments between 2003 and 2008 that included postings in the Middle East.

Advertisement

According to prosecutors, from approximately January 2012 to May 2015, while in Iran and other locations outside the United States, Witt allegedly conspired with Iranian officials to provide, “documents and information relating to the national defense of the United States, with the intent and reason to believe that the same would be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of Iran.”

Following her defection, Iranian officials reportedly supplied Witt with “goods and services, including housing and computer equipment” to support her work on their behalf, according to the indictment. It remains unknown whether she has legal representation in the U.S.

The indictment also names four Iranian nationals, charging them with conspiracy, attempted computer intrusion, and aggravated identity theft.

Advertisement

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Who is Monica Witt? FBI offers $200,000 reward for ex-US Air Force officer accused of spying for Iran