Who is Motaleb Shikder? Bangladesh student leader shot by ‘unknown gunmen’ days after Osman Hadi's killing

Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a National Citizen Party (NCP) leader was shot on Monday in Khulna city.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on Motaleb Shikder, the NCP's Khulna divisional chief and a central organiser of NCP Sramik Shakti, according to a report by NewAge. The report stated that Khulna Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner for Crime Mohammad Rashidul Islam Khan said that Motaleb suffered a bullet injury to his ear after “unidentified gunmen opened fire at him, allegedly aiming for his head”.

The incident took place at a house in Khulna city’s Sonadanga area, police said, according to reports.

The attack comes in the wake of nationwide violence triggered by the death of Hadi, the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group at Dhaka University.

Here's what police said “Miscreants opened fire targeting his head around 11:45 AM, and he was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition,” the Daily Star reported, citing the officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, Animesh Mondol.

The officer said Motaleb was out of danger, explaining that the bullet entered through one side of his ear, grazed the skin, and exited from the other side.

The National Citizen Party was formed by Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee after the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Established on 28 February this year, it is Bangladesh’s first student-led political party.

Osman Hadi's murder The incident comes on the heels of the murder of Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. Hadi was a candidate in the scheduled 12 February general elections.

The 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson was shot in the head on 12 December by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

His death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on Thursday.

View full Image A half-burnt book lies at the vandalised office of the Chhayanaut in Dhaka on 19 December 2025, amid protests following the news of the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. (Photo by Abdul Goni / AFP) ( AFP )

View full Image United Hindu Front members protest against the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, in New Delhi on Sunday. (United Hindu Front/ANI Video Grab) ( United Hindu Front )

Following the violence after the death of Hadi, a 25-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed by a mob on Thursday night in Mymensingh city. He was employed as a worker at Pioneer Knit Composite Factory, a garment factory in the Square Masterbari area of Dhaka, as per reports.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said about 20-25 youths gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday, raised slogans protesting the “horrendous killing” of Dipu Chandra Das.

There was “no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” the ministry said, adding the police dispersed the group after a few minutes.

The protesters also called for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA said.

However, on Sunday, Bangladesh rejected India's remarks regarding a demonstration outside its high commission in New Delhi, questioning how protesters were able to approach so closely within the secured diplomatic enclave.

View full Image An employee arranges the vandalised office of the Chhayanaut in Dhaka on 19 December 2025, amid protests following the news of the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Several buildings in the capital, including those housing the country's two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff trapped inside. (Photo by Abdul Goni / AFP) ( AFP )

Meanwhile, two more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with Das' lynching. With the latest arrests, 12 people have been held for their alleged involvement in the murder, The Daily Star newspaper reported, quoting police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sources.

Earlier on 17 December, the MEA summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.