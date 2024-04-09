Who is Muhammad Aurangzeb, the ex-JPMorgan banker to become Pakistan's new finance minister for ‘no salary’
Muhammad Aurangzeb, new finance minister of Pakistan, faces the daunting task of stabilizing the country's economy amid its worst crisis. With a background in banking, he aims to make tough decisions under a challenging IMF program to steer Pakistan back from the brink
As Pakistan sits on a ticking time bomb due to one of its worst economic crises, ex-JPMorgan banker, Muhammad Aurangzeb has taken up the role of finance minister to fix his nation, which is an unenviable task for many.
