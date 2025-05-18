Who is Muhammad Sinwar? Hamas leader found dead in Gaza tunnel after Israeli bombing

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday said that the top Hamas commander and younger brother of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Muhammed Sinwar, was 'likely killed' in an airstrike on Gaza last week, reported News18, quoting several media reports.

“Based on all indications, Mohammed Sinwar was killed in a strike carried out on the grounds of the European Hospital in Khan Younis," News18 quoted Katz as saying while speaking during a closed-door meeting with parliamentarians.

Who is Muhammad Sinwar? Mohammed Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar, popularly known as Mohammed Sinwar, is a prominent militant who served as the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the leader of the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam brigades from October 2024, reported The New York Times.

Born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp on 16 September 1975, Sinwar spent several years in Israeli and Palestinian Authority jails in the 1990s. He joined the military movement of Hamas in 1991.

Arrested by Israel in 1991 for suspected terrorism, Sinwar was released within a year. But he was arrested for several years by the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah in the 1990s.

Sinwar is considered to have operated "behind the scenes", which gave him the nickname 'The Shadow'.

Sinwar became the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis brigade in 2005. In 2006, he was a participant in the abduction of Gilad Shalit, who was released in 2011 in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners, one of whom was his brother Yahya Sinwar, as per the reports.

In May 2021, Israel made six assassination attempts on Sinwar. Earlier in 2014, Hamas announced that Sinwar had died during the Israel-Gaza War, but later the information was found to be incorrect. Advertisement

According to the Israeli intelligence, Sinwar is believed to be one of the masterminds of the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. Israel had placed a $300,000 bounty on information about Mohammed Sinwar's whereabouts.