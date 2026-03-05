Who is Nancy Grewal? 45-year-old Punjabi singer stabbed to death in Ontario's LaSalle

Punjabi-origin YouTuber Nancy Grewal was murdered in Canada. According to LaSalle police, the recentincident in which Punjabi singer was stabbed to death was “an isolated incident.” This statement came a day after 45-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

A Windsor resident, Nancy Grewal was born on 19 January. Her father pursued engineering at Haryana's Sirsa National college. She lived with her pet dog named ‘Bazveer.’ After her father's death, she claimed that she took her mother's responsibility. She boasted 1.18 lakh followers on Instagram.

In a post on social media, LaSalle Police Service offered condolences over the death of Nancy Grewal and said, “Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal.” The statement added, “To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident.”

As per police report, emergency services responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before 9:30 pm on Tuesday in the 2400 block of Todd Lane. Eyewitnesses found a woman suffering with stab wounds. Members of the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services promptly rushed the woman to hospital but she could not be saved, she “succumbed to her injuries” on the same day.

On Wednesday morning, officers cordoned off two homes between Canada Street and Bishop Street on Todd Lane and placed yellow police tape around a wooded area about a kilometre away, local news outlet Windsor Star reported.

The investigators found multiple evidence markers at the crime scene, running along a concrete path and leading up the stairs to the front door of one of the houses. This marked second homicide of 2026 in the region. The first took place about two weeks ago where the victim was a 44-year-old man.

For information related to the recent fatal stabbing incident, the police urged the public to contact Det. Sgt. Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531. The police also asked residents in the neighbourhood to screen their surveillance cameras and report any suspicious activity if detected.

Also Read | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Canadian PM Carney in New Delhi