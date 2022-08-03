Who is Nancy Pelosi? US House Speaker facing off against China. 5 points

Meeting leaders in Taiwan despite several warnings from China, the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday expressed that she and other members of Congress are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the Taiwan. While meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi reportedly said, “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," adding that “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad."

