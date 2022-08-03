Who is Nancy Pelosi? US House Speaker facing off against China. 5 points

Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the US House of Representatives and she made history in 2007 after she was elected as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House
Meeting leaders in Taiwan despite several warnings from China, the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday expressed that she and other members of Congress are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the Taiwan. While meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi reportedly said, “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," adding that “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad."
Here are the top five points on the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives. Pelosi made history as her election in 2007 made her the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, according to her official website.
Notably, she made history again in January 2019 when she regained her position second-in-line to the presidency, making her only the first person to do so in more than six decades, the website further revealed.
It is important to note that the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip has heightened tensions between the US and China more than visits by other members of Congress because of her high-level position as leader of the House of Representatives, according to AP report.
Nancy Pelosi is reportedly the first speaker of the House to visit Taiwan in 25 years, since Newt Gingrich in 1997. Taiwanese President Tsai responded Wednesday to Beijing's military intimidation. “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down," Tsai said at her meeting with Pelosi. “We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defense for democracy," the AP report said. The report further stated that shortly after Pelosi's visit, China announced live-fire drills that reportedly started Tuesday night, as well as the four-day exercises starting Thursday.
Interestingly, for 35 years, Speaker Pelosi has represented San Francisco, California's 12th District, in Congress and led House Democrats for 19 years and previously served as House Democratic Whip. While in 2013, she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Seneca Falls, the birthplace of the American women's rights movement, according to her official website.
