Who is Narges Mohammadi? 10 things to know about jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize 2023 winner
Mohammadi has been imprisoned 13 times, convicted 5 times, with a cumulative sentence of 31 years
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her extensive efforts to promote human rights and freedom for all. The 51-year-old is the deputy director of the Defenders of Human Rights Center and currently remains lodged in Tehran's Evin Prison. She has been imprisoned 13 times and convicted five times – a cumulative prison sentence of 31 years.