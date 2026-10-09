Who is Navi Pillay? India-origin lawyer wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026 — Know all about her career and key achievements

The Nobel Peace Prize 2026 was awarded to Indian-origin lawyer and legal pioneer Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay on Friday. "This year's laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide are prosecuted," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

Who is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay is a human rights champion who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and last year accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, the prize committee said.

Born in Durban on September 23, 1941, to Indian parents of Tamil descent, Pillay grew up under apartheid and went on to build a career defending anti-apartheid activists and advancing human rights and equality.

She became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion.

In 1967, she became the first woman to open a law practice in South Africa's Natal Province. She later became the first Black woman to serve as a judge on South Africa's High Court.

Pillay also served as a judge on the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court, as per her profile shared by the Nobel Prize Committee.

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She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

As of today, Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.

Why did Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay receive the Nobel Peace Prize 2026? The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.”

It said Navi Pillay has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order,” the committee announced on Friday.

“In awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law – national and international – underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice,” it added.

It called Navi Pillay “one of the great defenders of international legal principles in our time.”

“Her distinguished career reminds us of the need to support, fortify and expand the global rule of law. Navi Pillay’s commitment to justice and human dignity is a source of hope and inspiration to all who seek to bring about a more peaceful world,” the committee said.

A peek into Pillay's career, work In historic international court cases, 'Navi' Pillay showed that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence, the committee said.

Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthening the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time.

Navi Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to victims of violence and conflict.

In all the positions she has held, she stressed the responsibility of individuals and states to comply with the rule of law. She also helped define the relevant norms and legal principles.

When the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda established that rape and sexual violence could constitute a crime against humanity – as well as genocide – her influence was a significant factor, the committee said.

In the same case, Pillay was instrumental in a separate legal breakthrough: for the first time, a defendant faced charges of incitement to commit genocide purely on the basis of spreading propaganda.