Indian-American Neal Mohan has taken charge of YouTube on Thursday. Mohan's promotion as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube has come after one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki decided to step down from her role in the tech giant that started in her garage 25 years ago.

Wojcicki, 54 said the reason she has resigned is that she would now focus on "family, health and personal objects". She was previously senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube .n 2014.

Who is Neal Mohan-the new CEO of YouTube

Neal Mohan became part of Google, the parent company of YouTube in 2008.

He is a Stanford graduate. And, before becoming the CEO of YouTube, he worked as the chief product officer of the company.

Previously, Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Mohan and Wojcicki have worked together for nearly 15 years. He came over to Google during the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and later became senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. He became YouTube’s chief product officer in 2015.

Mohan was considered He came over to Google during the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and later became senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. He became YouTube’s chief product officer in 2015.

Mohan was considered Wojcicki's natural successor.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube," Wojcicki said.

She added, "With all, we’re doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us".