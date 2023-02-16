Who is Neal Mohan, the new Indian-American CEO of YouTube
- Neal Mohan is a Stanford graduate. And, before becoming the CEO of YouTube, he worked as the chief product officer of the company
Indian-American Neal Mohan has taken charge of YouTube on Thursday. Mohan's promotion as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube has come after one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki decided to step down from her role in the tech giant that started in her garage 25 years ago.
