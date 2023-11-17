Who is Nimisha Priya, Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for a murder. All you need to know
An Indian nurse was sentenced to death in Yemen, after she was convicted in a case of murdering a Yemen national. Her mother is trying hard to travel to Yemen to negotiate with victim's family by paying blood money
Days after Indian nationals were sentenced to death in Qatar, an Indian nurse is now facing capital punishment in Yemen. Hailing from Kerala, Nimisha Priya has tried all ways to change the death sentence imposed on her for murdering a Yemeni national.
