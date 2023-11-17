Days after Indian nationals were sentenced to death in Qatar, an Indian nurse is now facing capital punishment in Yemen. Hailing from Kerala, Nimisha Priya has tried all ways to change the death sentence imposed on her for murdering a Yemeni national. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her last hope is her mother, who is trying hard to seek approval to travel to Yemen and negotiate with the victim's family members by paying blood money.

While hearing the writ petition filed by Nimisha's mother seeking permission to travel to Yemen, the Delhi High Court was told by the centre that the Supreme Court in Yemen, on November 13, had dismissed the appeal of a Malayali nurse against the death sentence. Nimisha's mother is fighting hard to save her daughter and bring her back to India. Here is all you need to know about the Indian nurse fighting for her life in Yemen.

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre to decide within a week on a request to travel to Yemen from the mother.

All you need to know about Nimisha, the Indian nurse facing death sentence in Yemen -Nimisha Priya has been convicted of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemen national. Talal died in July 2017 after she injected him with sedatives to get back her passport from possession.

-Priya worked in Yemen's Sana since 2011.

-According to media reports, Nimisha Priya tried to get back her passport after she injected Talal Abdo Mahdi with sedatives. However, Talal died of an overdose.

-On Thursday, the centre's lawyer cited a recent notification and said that the travel ban might be relaxed and Indian nationals may be allowed to travel to Yemen for specific reasons and duration.

-Earlier this year, Priya's mother moved to the Delhi high court to receive permission to travel to Yemen and make a final attempt to save her daughter. Currently, there is a travel ban for Indian nationals to the country.

-If granted permission to travel, Nimisha's mother would travel to Yemen and negotiate with the victim's family by paying them "blood money" to save her daughter.

-Blood money is the compensation paid by an offender or his family to the victim's family.

-After mistakenly killing Talal, Priya and her colleague Hanan, reportedly chopped Mahadi's body before disposing of it in a water tank. However, Priya was caught by the police and was awarded capital punishment in 2018. However, Hanan, a Yemini national was awarded life imprisonment.

