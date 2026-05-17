Indian-American financier Nirmal Narvekar, who spent a decade reshaping Harvard University’s $56.9 billion endowment, is set to retire in 2027.
According to a report in Bloomberg, Narvekar has begun discussions about departing from the investment fund.
Narvekar, or ‘Narv’ as he is popularly known in Wall Street and Ivy League circles, initiated talks this year with the board of Harvard Management Co., which runs the endowment, about who would succeed him. However, no date has been determined, the news agency reported citing people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified when discussing private conversations. The talks were part of succession planning.
Narvekar’s departure comes at a time when Harvard's $57 billion kitty — the largest university fund in the word, three times the size of India's central education budget — faces pressure from President Donald Trump. The Trump administration has tried to freeze federal grants at Harvard and other prominent schools, backing a law that raised the tax on net investment gains for some of the wealthiest private colleges to 8%.
When Narvekar joined Harvard's endowment in December 2016, Harvard's investment arm had become notorious for dysfunction and week returns. ‘Narv’ overhauled it through the years. He changed the investment team’s compensation, sold billions in assets and boosted allocations to private equity.
At Harvard, Narvekar cut endowment staff and shifted toward external managers. The fund grew more than 50% during his tenure, jumping from a $35.7 billion valuation in 2016 to a record $56.9 billion in June 2025, the most recent public value.
The endowment had 41% of its assets invested in private equity, with another 31% in hedge funds as of the end of the last fiscal year, according to a report detailing its asset allocation.
Before joining Harvard in 2016, Narvekar led Columbia University’s endowment and worked at the University of Pennsylvania Investment Office. He was also managing director for equity derivatives at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Harvard reported that Narvekar was compensated $6.2 million in 2024, in line with the previous two years. The top six earners at Harvard Management Co. received more than $25 million in compensation in 2024.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.