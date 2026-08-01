Who is Nirmal Purja? Celebrated mountaineer remains missing after Pakistan's Broad Peak avalanche

Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, who was the first person to reach the summits of Mount Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu within 48 hours, is in the limelight since he went missing. The 43-year-old world renowned climber was among the 10 who people went missing after an avalanche struck Pakistan's Broad Peak.

Advertisement

Purja, a former British Special Forces member, led a 10-member expedition to one of the world's highest mountains. Also known as Nims Dai, Purja scripted history in 2019 by climbing all of the world’s 14 peaks over 8,000 meters in a record 189 days. This achievement even featured in the Netflix documentary, “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.”

The former Gurkha, known for his resilience, leadership, and determination, had set off on an international mountaineering expedition on 29 July in Shigar district of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, he has been non-traceable since the tragedy struck the hill side.

Nirmal Purja's last social media post Four days ago, he shared a post on Instagram before embarking on his next major adventure. “Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down. I take zero mountains for granted. Not one. The moment my foot leaves basecamp, it’s 100%. Always has been. Always will be. This one is dedicated to everyone who carried me here.” Nirmal Purja last post read. It was shared after the mountaineer became the first person in history to climb all 14 summits of 8000 m twice, without oxygen.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pakistan: 15 dead in Hangu police checkpoint attack

Purja becoming the first Gurkha to join Britain's Royal Navy's Special Boat Service (SBS) in 2009 and served as a cold-weather warfare specialist. To focus full-time on high-altitude mountaineering, he resigned from Lance Corporal post in the SBS in 2018 and also declined a surprise invitation to join the Special Air Service (SAS) unit.

Advertisement

More about Pakistan's Broad Peak expedition Nirmal Purja's latest expedition was organized by Karakoram Expeditions, Imagine Climb Pakistan and Blue Sky Trek & Tours Company. In the expedition three of Purja's fellow mountaineers lost their lives, including Oman's Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, US' Ms. Sarah Mallory and Nepal's Pur Bahadur Gurung. While a total of four bodies were recovered from the site, but the identity of the fourth individual is yet to be established, AP reported.

According to authorities, the climbing team last contacted at 9:00 AM on 30 July. The fatal avalanche hit Broad Peak when the team was ascending from Camp-II to Camp-III at an approximate altitude of 6,600 meters.

Also Read | Pakistan signals invitation to PM Modi for SCO Summit 2027 in Islamabad

The search and rescue operation led by renowned mountaineer Sirbaz Khan started almost a day later at 8:30 AM. Authorities are yet to confirm information related to Nirmal Purja, who holds United Kingdom passport and other 7 mountaineers. The whereabouts of four mountaineers from Nepal — Nawang Thindhu Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa and Kili Pemba — are still not known. China's Wang Zhong and Pakistan's Suhail Shahzad are also missing.

Advertisement