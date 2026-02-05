Who is Noam Chomsky? What do his emails to Jeffrey Epstein reveal?

A newly released set of US government files disclosed an email exchange between American thinker Noam Chomsky and Jeffrey Epstein that occurred months before the latter's arrest on child sex trafficking charges, suggesting a closer relationship between the financier and the prominent left-wing academic than was previously understood.

The disclosure of hundreds of pages of records, released following a congressional demand for greater transparency, includes emails and memos that appear to reflect a direct, transactional relationship.

Who is Noam Chomsky? Noam Chomsky, an American linguist, philosopher and political theorist, is widely regarded as the “father of modern linguistics” and among the most influential intellectuals of the 20th and 21st centuries. Chomsky is recognised globally as one of the most cited public intellectuals and has been a critic of US foreign policy, capitalism, media propaganda (Manufacturing Consent), imperialism, and power structures, often advocating for libertarian socialist ideas.

What is Chomsky's most famous book? Chomsky has authored numerous influential books, such as Syntactic Structures (1957), Aspects of the Theory of Syntax, Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media, The Fateful Triangle: The United States, Israel and the Palestinians, Who Rules the World?, The Myth of American Idealism: How U.S. Foreign Policy Endangers the World, and others.

What is controversial about Noam Chomsky? Recent batches of documents from the US Department of Justice's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein have revealed more details about Chomsky's longstanding friendship and communications with Epstein.

As reported by AFP, the emails show that Chomsky privately expressed sympathy for Jeffrey Epstein over what he called the “horrible way” the media treated the late sex offender, advising him in a 2019 email to keep a low profile and steer clear of media “vultures”.

Chomsky and Epstein's mails According to a report by The Guardian, Chomsky’s connection with Epstein provided him with opportunities for shared vacations and access to well-known figures within Epstein’s circle.

For example, after emails revealed plans for a 2016 meeting with the Chomskys, Epstein wrote to Chomsky, “Enjoyed … (as) always. Come to New York or Caribbean? Enjoy the food.”

“We did too, very much,” Chomsky said in a reply, adding, “Valeria’s always keen on New York. I’m really fantasizing about the Caribbean island.”

The Guardian reported that at another point that same year, Epstein – a Brooklyn native – discussed being “free anytime” to meet up with Chomsky in New York City because “everyone in the city besides us will be gone. Separate from Woody. Maybe we can do it again.”

Chomsky replied that it would be “great” to grab dinner with Epstein and the “Allens”.

The emails did not clarify whether they were referring to film director Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn. However, there is reason to believe it was Allen, who has been largely ostracized in the industry following allegations by his daughter Dylan Farrow that he sexually assaulted her in 1992—a claim he has repeatedly denied, The Guardian reported.

Later in 2016, Epstein was informed by email that genetic testing kits from 23 and Me would “be delivered to Woody and Soon Yi.” In the spring of 2017, emails showed that Shuliak arranged to send the Chomskys a pair of the same tests, again courtesy of Epstein, The Guardian noted.

In an August 2015 email exchange, Epstein advised Chomsky, the renowned linguist and social scientist, to fly to Greece only if he felt well, joking that he had previously had to send a plane for another “lefty friend” to see a doctor in New York, AP reported.

The exchange, which also touched on academic discussions about warning signs of currency collapses, behavioural science models, and Big Data, included Epstein offering his residences for Chomsky’s use.

“you are of course welcome to use apt in new york with your new leisure time, or visit new Mexico again,” Epstein wrote, as reported by AP.

Chomsky sympathised with Epstein Responding to an email from Epstein seeking advice on how to handle his “putrid press”, Chomsky decried “the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public,” as reported by AFP.

“What the vultures dearly want is a public response, which then provides a public opening for an onslaught of venomous attacks, many from just publicity seekers or cranks of all sorts,” added Chomsky, who is now 97.

“That's particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.”

The exchange occurred in February 2019. Epstein was arrested later that year in July and was found dead in his New York jail cell in August. Earlier-released Epstein records had already indicated that Chomsky remained in contact with him well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Chomsky's view on Jeffrey Epstein Chomsky defended that relationship, telling the Harvard Crimson in 2023: “We knew that he had been convicted and served his time, which means that he re-enters society under prevailing norms.”

Other newly released emails point to the depth of Chomsky's social ties with Epstein, and to a planned meet-up with Steve Bannon, a former advisor to US President Donald Trump credited as the architect of his rise to power.

Noam Chomsky's wife Chomsky's wife Valeria, writes, "Jeffrey is a very dear friend, and we look forward to meeting you" in a 2019 email to Bannon with Epstein copied.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in 2019 and died by suicide in jail a month later. His crimes, influential connections, and death behind bars have since fuelled widespread conspiracy theories and drawn intense scrutiny from online investigators searching for evidence of a cover-up.