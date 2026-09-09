Who is Noel Clarke? British actor charged with six sexual offences involving five women

British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke has been charged with six sexual offences following allegations made by five women, prosecutors have said.

Actor-filmmaker Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences The 50-year-old faces two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2007 and 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges followed a police investigation that began in September 2025. Clarke is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 21 October.

The case marks the latest major development involving the actor, whose career came under intense scrutiny after allegations of sexual misconduct were first published in 2021.

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Bethan David, a deputy chief crown prosecutor at CPS, said prosecutors had concluded that there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed and that bringing charges was in the public interest. She also urged people to avoid commentary that could prejudice future criminal proceedings and affect Clarke's right to a fair trial.

The charges relate specifically to allegations involving five women. Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney said the women connected to the charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

Police also appealed for anyone who believes they may have been the victim of sexual offence to come forward, saying information provided to investigators would be handled sensitively.

Who is Noel Clarke? Clarke's career had, for years, been built around a rare combination of acting, writing and directing. He first gained wider television recognition in the early 2000s, appearing in Metrosexuality and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, before reaching a much larger audience as Mickey Smith in the revived Doctor Who.

His breakthrough as a filmmaker came with Kidulthood in 2006, a gritty drama about the lives of teenagers in west London. Clarke wrote and starred in the film, which developed into a successful trilogy with Adulthood in 2008 and Brotherhood in 2016. He directed the latter two films, cementing his position as one of the more prominent Black British filmmakers working in mainstream cinema at the time.

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Recognition followed. Clarke won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009 and, in 2021, was presented with one of the academy's most prestigious honours, the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award. The recognition was intended to acknowledge his work across British film and television and his contribution to improving representation within the industry.

But the honour was short-lived. Later that month, after The Guardian published detailed accounts of allegations of serious misconduct against Clarke, BAFTA announced that it was suspending both his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award with immediate effect. BAFTA said the detailed firsthand accounts published by the newspaper were information it had not possessed when it decided to proceed with the award.

Clarke also worked extensively in television, creating and starring alongside Ashley Walters in Sky's action drama Bulletproof, while appearing in other productions including ITV's Viewpoint. His film credits included Star Trek Into Darkness, further extending his career beyond British productions.

The criminal charges announced on Wednesday are separate from the wider public debate and legal disputes that followed the earlier allegations. The current case will now proceed through the criminal justice system, beginning with Clarke's scheduled appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

A charge is not a finding of guilt. Clarke is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and the allegations against him will have to be tested in court.

The CPS's decision to authorise charges means prosecutors believe the evidential and public-interest tests required for a prosecution have been met. The case, however, remains at an early stage.