WHO is not the only one US broke up with, thanks to Trump

This was the first agreement Trump walked out of after being sworn in as the president. By exiting 12-nation TPP, he fulfilled one of his electoral promises which he said was aimed at saving US jobs. This was another pact signed during the Obama administration. Drafted in 2015, the trade deal covered nearly 40 % of the world’s economy and was negotiated by countries like the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, among others with an aim to boost growth, improve economic ties and reduce tariffs. Following the US withdrawal, the remaining 11 countries renegotiated parts of the TPP and later signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), also known as TPP-11.