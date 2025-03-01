Who is Oleksandr Dubinsky? Ukraine MP demands President Zelensky’s impeachment after ‘shouting match’ with Trump

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky said in a post on X that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "must resign". He said, "Zelensky must leave as an enemy of Ukraine."

Earlier, Dubinsky called for "an Emergency Session of Ukraine’s Parliament" to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Zelensky after the Oval Office "shouting match" with US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Dubinsky said, “I appeal to all Members of the Ukrainian Parliament: stop wasting time, stop waiting! Zelensky is bankrupt. Zelensky is not Ukraine! It is time to put him on trial. If he cannot offer a real way out of the crisis, then it is up to us to make fateful decisions.”

Who is Oleksandr Dubinsky? Oleksandr Dubinsky began his political career by supporting Volodymyr Zelensky as a presidential candidate in 2019. He is no stranger to controversies.

Dubinsky, 43, faced a two-month arrest in 2023 on suspicion of state treason and was also accused of spreading misinformation about Ukraine’s political leadership, Meduza reported.

In 2024, the controversial lawmaker was found guilty of an administrative offense and fined for exerting pressure over the investigation of his corruption case, the Kyiv Independent reported citing the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's statement.

The report stated that Dubinsky is a suspect in a number of criminal cases related to corruption and treason. He was charged with document forgery in August 2023 after he allegedly travelled abroad under a false pretext.

The US had sanctioned him in 2021, alleging ties to a Russian influence network and interference in the 2020 US election.

The lawmaker was expelled from the ruling Servant of the People party in 2021 after he was put on a US sanctions list over alleged election meddling. He denied those accusations and continued to work in parliament.

Zelensky-Trump "shouting match" Dubinsky's statement came Zelensky and Trump clashed in the Oval Office on Friday, in front of the cameras. The US president, his Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky all spoke over one another in raised voices.