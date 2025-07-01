Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? All about the Thai PM suspended over leaked phone call with Cambodian leader

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has temporarily suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, the biggest blow yet to her less-than-one-year-old government.

Paetongtarn’s position will be suspended from Tuesday, a decision backed by seven out of nine judges, Bloomberg reported.

Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Paetongtarn, 38, is the youngest daughter of billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who is the patriarch of a political dynasty that has dominated most Thai elections since 2001.

Paetongtarn is the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, previously known as a pro-democracy party. She has served as Thailand’s prime minister since August 2024, and is only the second woman to occupy the prestigious position.

The ousted PM holds a political science degree from Thailand's prestigious Chulalongkorn University and a master’s degree in international hotel management from the University of Surrey in the UK.

She made headlines when she was 17 after her father revealed that she would work part-time at McDonald’s in Bangkok during school break before starting university.

PM’s journey from business to politics Paetongtarn was involved in the Shinawatra family business before entering politics, which spans across real estate, hospitality and telecommunications.

At one point, she was listed as the chief executive officer of the hotel business of Rende Development Co, which runs the luxurious Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok.

She assumed her position in the PM office after her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin who was also ousted last year in a similar case.

Why was Paetongtarn ousted? The sudden suspension centres on a leaked telephone conversation between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister and current Senate President Hun Sen in which she criticised the Thai army’s role in a border standoff with Cambodia.

The petitioners claim that the PM’s comments in a leaked phone call is a violation of ethical standards, a ground that can lead to her disqualification.

The incident led to thousands of protestors rallying in Bangkok, demanding her resignation, although Paetongtarn refused to step down.

The suspended PM has apologised for the phone call leak and said she is prepared to cooperate fully with the legal process.