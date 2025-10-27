Who is Paul Biya? World's oldest president wins re-election in Cameroon at 92, set to serve eighth term

Cameroon election results 2025: Aged 92-years-old, Paul Biya, the world's oldest president, has won the Cameroon elections again, the country's top court said on Monday. Biya's win comes after days of protesters' clashes with security forces – which left at least four people dead as opposition supporters demanded credible results.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the Constitutional Council said Biya received 53.66% of votes while former ally Issa Tchiroma Bakary secured 35.19%. The turnout for the Cameroon elections this year stood at 57.7%.

Biya is all set to serve an eighth consecutive term.

Who is Paul Biya? Paul Biya first assumed power in 1982 following the resignation of Cameroon’s first president and has remained in officer ever since – later benefiting from a constitutional amendment that abolished term limits.

The newly re-elected leader has now ruled longer than most Cameroonians have been alive. Over 70 per cent of the country’s nearly 30 million people are under the age of 35, and the October 12 election has highlighted the growing divide between Africa’s youthful population and its long-entrenched leaders, mentioned a report by AFP.

Cameroon has been tense in recent weeks ahead of the presidential election results. Several netizens also took to social media platforms – posting videos of clashes in the nation.

On Sunday, four people were killed in the clashes between security forces and opposition supporters in Douala, the country’s economic hub.

What's happening in Cameroon? In a social media post following the announcement of the Cameroon poll results, Biya's rival Tchiroma asserted that security forces had shot at civilians, killing two in his hometown of Garoua.

“Shooting point-blank at your own brothers — I can’t help but wonder if you’re mercenaries,” he posted. "Kill me if you want, but I will liberate this country by any means necessary. What blatant impunity.”

Supporters of the Cameroonian opposition presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma protest after the Constitutional Council declared Paul Biya the winner of the October 12 presidential election, in Douala, Cameroon, October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Biya’s decision to seek another term reportedly angered youth and the opposition, which accused him of having a hand in the disqualification of his strongest rival and using “state machinery” to manipulate the election.