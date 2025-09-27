Who is Petal Gahlot — Indian diplomat who took down Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif at UN?

India refuted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claims regarding Operation Sindoor and the recent conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Speaking during India's Right of Reply, the First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorist groups and spreading false narratives to disguise defeat as victory.

She reminded the UN General Assembly that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s military had urgently requested a halt to hostilities after its airbases were severely damaged. “If destroyed runways and burnt hangars are what the Prime Minister calls a victory, Pakistan is free to take pride in it,” Gahlot said in a pointed response.

India said, “Till May 9, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on May 10, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible.”

India slammed Pakistan after Sharif said his country “won the war” during the recent conflict with India, referred to the “ceasefire” facilitated by US President Donald Trump and raised the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday morning.

Who is Petal Gahlot? Petal Gahlot, who recently delivered a strong rebuttal on behalf of India at the UNGA, is a career diplomat with expertise in political science, translation, and international affairs.

She became First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in July 2023, and by September 2024, she took on the role of Advisor at the United Nations.

Before her posting in New York, Gahlot served as Undersecretary at India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from June 2020 to July 2023.

Gahlot holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, Sociology, and French Literature from St. Xavier’s College (2005–2010), followed by a Master’s in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi (2010–2012). She later earned a Master’s in Translation and Interpretation from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, California (2018–2020).

Who was India's first woman IFS officer? Chonira Belliappa Muthamma became the first woman to join the IFS in 1949, clearing the UPSC exam in her first attempt. She later made history not just by entering the service, but by challenging gender discrimination within it.

Denied promotion due to discriminatory service rules, she took the Government of India to the Supreme Court, arguing that the “employment rules for women in the IFS were unjust”.

In 1979, the court ruled in her favour in a landmark judgment, led by Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer.

In recognition of her legacy, the larger briefing room at India's Ministry of External Affairs headquarters has been named in her honour.

(With inputs from agencies)