Who is Pier Giorgio Frassati? A look at his life, faith, and path to sainthood

Pope Leo XIV canonized Pier Giorgio Frassati on Sunday (September 7), along with Carlo Acutis, became the first saints of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy, with Frassati notable as a “beacon for lay spirituality.”

“After due deliberation and frequent prayer for divine assistance and having sought the counsel of many of our brother bishops, we declare and define blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis to be saints and we enroll them among the saints, decreeing they are to be venerated as such by the whole church,” Pope Leo said during the ceremony attended by thousands of devotees.

Early life and background Born in Turin, Italy, in 1901, Pier Giorgio Frassati grew up in a prominent family. Despite his social standing, he devoted his life to helping the poor and sick. He was an avid mountain climber, outdoors enthusiast, and a member of the Dominican Third Order.

“He lived simply and gave away food, money or anything that anyone asked of him,” noted the Frassati Catholic Academy, highlighting his humility and dedication to service.

A life of service and faith Frassati lived his faith through “constant, humble, mostly hidden service to the poorest of Turin,” Pope Leo XIV said. He frequently ministered to polio patients through the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Tragically, he contracted polio while helping the sick and died at age 24 in 1925.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Frassati was known for his “deep spirituality, love for the poor and enthusiasm for life,” which inspired generations of lay Catholics.

Miracles paving the path to sainthood Two miracles attributed to Frassati were recognised as essential steps toward his canonization. The first occurred in 1933 when a 40-year-old laborer suffering from Pott’s disease recovered completely after praying for Frassati’s intercession. This miracle led to his beatification by Pope John Paul II in 1990.

The second miracle occurred in 2017 when American seminary student Juan Gutierrez recovered from a severe Achilles tendon injury after praying a novena to Frassati. “As I prayed, I felt a sensation of heat in my ankle, and it healed,” Gutierrez said. Pope Francis officially recognized the miracle in November 2024.

Legacy and recognition Frassati’s canonization marks him as a modern example of lay spirituality and service to others. His life demonstrates a commitment to helping the marginalised, combining deep faith with active charity.