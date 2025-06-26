Who is Queen Maxima? Everyone is talking about the lady who allegedly mocked Donald Trump at NATO summit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands grabbed attention in a bright lime-green jumpsuit at the NATO summit in The Hague. She and King Willem-Alexander warmly welcomed leaders from 32 countries, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

This was the first time the Netherlands hosted a NATO summit. The 54-year-old, Argentina-born queen stood out during the group photo with her stylish outfit.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is admired for her fashion, charm and courage to speak on tough topics like immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. Unlike other royals, she and King Willem-Alexander skipped a grand coronation and sent their daughters to public schools.

Queen Máxima met Willem-Alexander in 1999 in Spain, not knowing he was a prince. Their romance grew in New York, where she was working. However, her father’s role during Argentina’s dictatorship caused controversy.

Queen Maxima’s father Queen Máxima met King Willem-Alexander at a party in Spain in 1999 while working at Deutsche Bank. Their love story faced problems after Dutch media revealed her father, Jorge Zorreguieta, was a minister during Argentina’s military dictatorship (1976–1981).

It was a period when thousands were killed or went missing. Though he claimed he didn’t know about the violence, Dutch reports found that unlikely.

Since Máxima had no part in it, the Dutch Parliament allowed her 2002 marriage to Prince Willem-Alexander, who stayed in line for the throne. But, Jorge Zorreguieta was not allowed to attend the wedding due to her father’s past.

Queen Maxima ‘mocks’ Donald Trump Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is being accused of making fun of Trump. Trump was in The Hague for the NATO summit on June 24–25 and visited Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander at their royal palace.

While posing for photos, Trump smiled widely and gave a thumbs-up to the cameras. A video clip now going viral on social media shows Queen Maxima allegedly copying his facial expression soon after he said “thank you”.