Who is Raed Saad? Hamas weapons chief allegedly killed in Gaza by Israel

Israel announced on Saturday (December 13) that it killed Raed Saad, a senior Hamas commander in Gaza, after an explosive device detonated in the territory’s south, wounding two Israeli soldiers. The strike took place west of Gaza City and, according to an Associated Press journalist, killed four people, while three others were reported wounded by Al-Awda hospital.

Who is Raed Saad? Raed Saad served as Hamas’ official in charge of weapons manufacturing and previously led the group’s operations division. Israel described him as one of the architects of the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, which sparked the ongoing conflict.

Israeli authorities said Saad had been “engaged in rebuilding the terrorist organisation” in violation of the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025.

Hamas response Hamas has not confirmed Saad’s death. In a statement, the group claimed a civilian vehicle had been struck outside Gaza City and called the strike a violation of the October ceasefire.

Ongoing tensions and casualties Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce. Since the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes and shootings have reportedly killed at least 386 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel says its strikes are in response to attacks against its soldiers.

Ceasefire conditions and hostage issue Israel has demanded the return of the final hostage, Ran Gvili, from Gaza before moving to the next phase of the ceasefire. This next phase outlines a plan for ending Hamas’ rule and rebuilding Gaza under international supervision.

Humanitarian impact Gaza has suffered extensive destruction, with over 2 million residents displaced. The Palestinian Health Ministry, operating under the Hamas-run government, reports that more than 70,650 Palestinians have died in the two-year conflict, roughly half of them women and children.