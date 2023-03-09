Ram Chandra Poudel, a member of the Nepali Congress, has been elected as the new President of Nepal. Poudel was the common candidate of an eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center). He received the vote of 214 lawmakers of parliament and 352 provincial assembly members, winning the election with the support of eight political parties.

Poudel earlier expressed confidence that the lawmakers will elect him. "I am fully confident that the members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies will vote for me. I believe that they will make the right judgment of my long struggle," he said.

Who is Ram Chandra Poudel?

Poudel, born on October 14, 1944, in Bahunpokhari to a middle-class farmer family, has had an impressive political career. He joined politics at the age of 16 and became a founding central member of Nepal Students' Union, the student wing of Nepali Congress, in 1970.

Poudel played an active role in several social movements, including Satyagraha in 1985, People's Movement part I in 1990, and People's Movement part II in 2006. He spent 12 years in jail fighting against the autocratic Panchayat regime.

He was elected to the House of Representatives from Tanhu district for the first time in 1991 and was continuously re-elected from the same district for six consecutive terms. Poudel served in various government positions, including Minister for Local Development and Agriculture Minister. He also served as Speaker, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Home, Information, and Communication.

Poudel was the leader of the main Opposition in Parliament from 2008 to 2013 and was honored with the 'Order of the Rising Sun' award from the Government of Japan in 2020. He has authored over a dozen books on democracy, socialism, and agriculture and has written numerous articles in different newspapers.

Poudel holds a Masters’ Degree in Arts with Nepali language as a major subject and has completed Shastri or Bachelors’ Degree in Sanskrit. He is married to Sabita Poudel and has four daughters and a son.

