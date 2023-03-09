Who is Ram Chandra Poudel, newly elected Nepal President?2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:52 PM IST
I am fully confident that the members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies will vote for me, Ram Chandra Poudel expressed earlier
Ram Chandra Poudel, a member of the Nepali Congress, has been elected as the new President of Nepal. Poudel was the common candidate of an eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center). He received the vote of 214 lawmakers of parliament and 352 provincial assembly members, winning the election with the support of eight political parties.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×