Who is Ravi Chaudhary, first Indian-origin Assistant Secretary of US Air Force?2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Ravi Chaudhary won by a vote of 65-29 and became part of one of the top civilian leadership positions in the Pentagon.
On March 15, the United States Senate confirmed Ravi Chaudhary, an Indian-American, as the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and the Environment. Chaudhary won the mandate with a vote of 65-29, making him one of the top civilian leaders in the Pentagon. He is the first Indian-American to serve in this position.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×