Who is Ravi Chaudhary, first Indian-origin Assistant Secretary of US Air Force?

Who is Ravi Chaudhary?

Chaudhary served as an active duty Air Force pilot for over two decades, between 1993 and 2015. He conducted numerous combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq during this time. After his retirement from military service, Chaudhary served as a senior official within the Regions and Center Operations and Office of Commercial Space at the Federal Aviation Administration for five years. He was also appointed by President Obama to serve on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.