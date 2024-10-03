Who is Rawhi Mushtaha, the Hamas govt head in Gaza ’killed’ by Israeli airstrikes? All you need to know

The Israeli military said that it had “eliminated” three top Hamas commanders including Rawhi Mushtaha — the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip — earlier this year. The assertion came amid escalating tensions the Middle East with war now raging on three fronts.

‮"‬Mushtaha was involved in military decisions while also acting as the Head of Hamas Civil Governance in the Gaza Strip and holding the Prisoners Affairs Portfolio. He also formerly held the finance portfolio," the military said.