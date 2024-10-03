Who is Rawhi Mushtaha, the Hamas govt head in Gaza ’killed’ by Israeli airstrikes? All you need to know

The Israeli military claimed to have eliminated three senior Hamas commanders, including Rawhi Mushtaha, amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions. Mushtaha, a key figure in Hamas governance and military decisions, was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the recent attack on Israel.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
(FILES) Hamas leaders Rawhi Mushtaha (C) and Khalil Al-Hayya (R) walk outside the VIP hall at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip in 2021.
(FILES) Hamas leaders Rawhi Mushtaha (C) and Khalil Al-Hayya (R) walk outside the VIP hall at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip in 2021.(AFP)

The Israeli military said that it had “eliminated” three top Hamas commanders including Rawhi Mushtaha — the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip — earlier this year. The assertion came amid escalating tensions the Middle East with war now raging on three fronts. 

‮"‬Mushtaha was involved in military decisions while also acting as the Head of Hamas Civil Governance in the Gaza Strip and holding the Prisoners Affairs Portfolio. He also formerly held the finance portfolio," the military said.

Israeli officials said that Mushtaha was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar — the top leader of Hamas who helped mastermind the October 7 attack.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
