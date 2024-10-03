Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Who is Rawhi Mushtaha, the Hamas govt head in Gaza 'killed' by Israeli airstrikes? All you need to know

Who is Rawhi Mushtaha, the Hamas govt head in Gaza 'killed' by Israeli airstrikes? All you need to know

Livemint

The Israeli military claimed to have eliminated three senior Hamas commanders, including Rawhi Mushtaha, amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions. Mushtaha, a key figure in Hamas governance and military decisions, was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the recent attack on Israel.

(FILES) Hamas leaders Rawhi Mushtaha (C) and Khalil Al-Hayya (R) walk outside the VIP hall at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip in 2021.

The Israeli military said that it had “eliminated" three top Hamas commanders including Rawhi Mushtaha — the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip — earlier this year. The assertion came amid escalating tensions the Middle East with war now raging on three fronts.

‮"‬Mushtaha was involved in military decisions while also acting as the Head of Hamas Civil Governance in the Gaza Strip and holding the Prisoners Affairs Portfolio. He also formerly held the finance portfolio," the military said.

Israeli officials said that Mushtaha was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar — the top leader of Hamas who helped mastermind the October 7 attack.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.