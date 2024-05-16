Who is Robert Fico? Top 12 things you need to know about Slovakia's prime minister who was shot
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt in the town of Handlova in Slovakia. Fico, a former Communist Party member, has served as Prime Minister multiple times and has faced criticism for his pro-Russian policies and attacks on journalists.
