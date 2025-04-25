Who is Roger Mahony? Disgraced US Cardinal convicted for protecting pedophile priests to close Pope Francis’ casket

Accused of covering up a clerical child sex abuse scandal, a US priest – Cardinal Roger Mahony – was chosen to help seal Pope Francis’ casket and entomb his remains for his burial, reported the New York Post on Friday.

Mahony, 89, who is retired Archbishop of Los Angeles, is amongst the nine cardinals and dozens of other clergymen, selected to play a ceremonial role in closing the late pope’s coffin Friday ahead of the pontiff’s funeral Saturday morning in St. Peter’s Square, the NYP quoted the Vatican as saying.

According to the reports, in January 2013, Mahony was stripped of his administrative and public duties. But now he will help oversee the pope’s interment at Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major following the funeral, added the NYP.

Commenting on the development, member of the Bishop Accountability group, Anne Barrett Doyle said, as NYP quoted, “Shame on him for participating in the public rite for Pope Francis, and shame on the College of Cardinals for allowing him to do so."

However, the Vatican spokesperson said Thursday that Mahony was chosen based on his seniority as a cardinal, justifying his selection.

About Mahony: Mahony led the LA archdiocese for 25 years and was relieved of public duties by his successor, Archbishop Jose Gomez, in 2011. He was relieved after thousands of confidential church files showed he worked behind the scenes to shield many pedophile priests and protect the church from scandal.

In a statement Thursday night, the diocese told the NYP, "Cardinal has always been in good standing and he no longer had administrative duties as an Archbishop since he was retired."

Mahony's previous files: Among Mahony's files, an old case appeared where he kept now-defrocked priest Michael Baker in circulation following the cleric confessed in 1986 to molesting two boys over a nearly seven-year period. After this, Mahony sent the priest for psychological treatment. Baker was advised not to spend time with minors, showed the files.

Until 2000, Baker wasn’t removed from ministry after serving in nine parishes, despite several documented instances of being alone with boys. He was later convicted of child molestation in 2007.

In 2007 only, the archdiocese settled over 500 clergy abuse lawsuits for a record-breaking $660 million.