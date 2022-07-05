Who is Ruja Ignatova? The ‘cryptoqueen’ behind $4 billion scam

Ruja Ignatova, a woman dubbed the 'crypto Queen' is being added to the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted fugitives for allegedly swindling millions of investors to send her at least $4 billion in the OneCoin cryptocurrency
In 2014 Ignatova launched OneCoin, ostensibly aiming to replace Bitcoin as the world's leading virtual mone
Ruja Ignatova, a woman dubbed the 'crypto Queen' is being added to the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted fugitives for allegedly swindling millions of investors to send her at least $4 billion in the OneCoin cryptocurrency company she founded.
The US' Federal Bureau of Investigation put up a $100,000 reward for the Bulgarian woman, who disappeared in Greece in October 2017 around the time US authorities filed a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.
About Ruja Ignatova
In 2014 Ignatova launched OneCoin, ostensibly aiming to replace Bitcoin as the world's leading virtual money. OneCoin operated around the world, including in the US, and at one point claimed to have at least three million investors.
The 42-year-old woman, Ignatova, had a sterling resume, she reportedly studied law at Oxford and worked at McKinsey.
Tapping a global network to market the coin to friends and family in exchange for their own payouts, she and her co-conspirators pulled in at least $3.4 billion and possibly over $4 billion from the fourth quarter of 2014 to the third quarter of 2016, but had no real value and couldn’t be used to buy anything.
According to the AFP news agency, OneCoin was not backed by any secured, independent blockchain-type technology as other cryptocurrencies are.