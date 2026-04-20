Bulgaria's ex-president Rumen Radev, a Russia-friendly ex-pilot, won the parliamentary elections held on the weekend, according to near-complete vote results on Monday. Radev, 62, described the result as a "victory of hope over distrust, a victory of freedom over fear".

Radev's Progressive Bulgaria party had 44.6% of the vote after all ballots were counted, suggesting it could rule alone, but he has not ruled out a coalition with a pro-European group or a smaller party, Reuters reported.

Progressive Bulgaria's tally put it far ahead of the pro-European We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) coalition with 12.6 per cent, and the long-dominant GERB party, led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, at 13.4 per cent.

Who is Rumen Radev? Rumen Radev was born on June 18, 1963 in Dimitrovgrad. He had entered politics in 2016.

A 62-year-old former Air Force major general, Radev was first sworn in as president in January 2017 after a military career and training in the United States.

Radev was re‑elected head of state in 2021 with two-thirds of the vote.

Radev had resigned as president earlier this year. He held the President's post from 2017 until his resignation in 2026.

He stepped down in January to launch his bid to come in the more powerful role as prime minister

In his first term, he became a critic of then-Prime Minister Borissov, who faced corruption allegations.

Radev's education: He graduated from the Mathematical School in Haskovo in 1982 and later joined the Bulgarian Communist Party. According to reports, he left the party in 1990 after a newly enacted law forbade members of the armed forces from being members of political parties.

Radev graduated from the Georgi Benkovski Bulgarian Air Force University in 1987 and then graduated from the US Air Force Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base in 1992.

In the 1990s, he also studied at the Rakovski Defense and Staff College, as Radev holds a Doctor of Military Sciences degree in the field of improvement of tactical training of flight crews and simulation of air combat.

He graduated from Air War College or Air University at Maxwell AFB with a Master of Strategic Studies in 2003.

Why is Rumen Radev called 'pro-Russia'? According to Al Jazeera, Radev positioned himself as an outsider. He reportedly said he wants to rid the country of its “oligarchic governance model”, amid widespread frustration with corruption and political turmoil.

Although he publicly condemned Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, he also opposed providing military support to Ukraine. He, instead, called for renewed, “practical relations with Russia based on mutual respect and equal treatment," Al Jazeera reported.

He reportedly called for the resumption of Russian imports to Europe, despite EU sanctions on Russian oil.

All this has led to critics labelling him “pro-Russian”.

Russia, EU congratulate Radev Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Russia applauded the election result, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it looked "favourably" on Radev's push for thawed ties with Moscow.

“Of course, we are impressed by the statements made by Mr Radev, who won the election, and by some other European leaders regarding their willingness to resolve problems through pragmatic dialogue,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, said "I look forward to working together" with Radev.

"Congratulations to Rumen Radev on his victory in the parliamentary elections. Bulgaria is a proud member of the European family and plays an important role in tackling our common challenges," Ursula posted on X.