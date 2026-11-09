Who is Russell Brand? UK comedian sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape: All about the case and verdict

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The sentence was handed down at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, 9 November.

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Russell Brand sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a “sexual predator” who had told a “series of lies” and shown “staggering arrogance”. The judge said Brand had treated women with a casual and arrogant disregard when they refused him.

Brand, 51, was convicted last week following a four-week trial. The jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009, when Brand was building his profile as a comedian, television presenter and actor.

Also Read | Comedian Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault in UK

He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. He had denied all the charges, telling the court that he had been promiscuous but had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.

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The judge said Brand would have to serve two-thirds of his sentence in prison before becoming eligible for release on licence. That means he is expected to spend around seven years in custody, subject to the terms of his sentence and release arrangements. He will also remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

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Who is Russell Brand? Brand was once one of Britain's most recognisable comedians and television personalities. Born in Essex in 1975, he began his career as a stand-up comedian before moving into television and radio. His outspoken style, long hair and often provocative humour made him a familiar face in British entertainment during the 2000s.

He presented shows for MTV and Channel 4, including Big Brother's Big Mouth, and hosted programmes on BBC radio. He later moved into Hollywood, appearing in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Rock of Ages. He also wrote the memoir My Booky Wook, published in 2007.

Brand was also known for his relationship with singer Katy Perry. The couple married in 2010 and separated in 2011. He later married Laura Gallacher in 2017, and they have three children.

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In the years that followed, Brand moved away from mainstream television and film towards online content. He built a large audience through videos and podcasts in which he discussed politics, religion, addiction, wellness and conspiracy theories. He also became a controversial figure for his views on established media and public institutions.

Victims describe the lasting impact of the offences The sentencing hearing also heard statements from the four women involved in the case. Their identities cannot be published because they are entitled to lifelong anonymity.

The woman Brand raped in 2009 told the court that she was still “living with trauma” and carried the effects of the attack every day. She also spoke about fearing that she might have contracted HIV after the incident.

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Another woman said she had been left “in shock and turmoil” and had lost respect for herself. A third described feeling powerless at the time of the assault. One victim called Brand a “sexual predator who has no remorse”.

Brand's wife, Laura Brand, was in court when the sentence was announced. As he was led away by officers, he told her, “We'll be okay.” She replied, “I love you.” The couple have three children together.

Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts said the case showed that fame and status did not change the importance of consent. He described Brand as a “manipulative sexual predator” who used his growing public profile and influence to create situations in which he could pursue women without regard for what they wanted.

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Roberts also praised the four women for coming forward. He said they did not know one another and had carried the impact of the offences for almost two decades.

What were the charges against Russell Brand? Brand faced seven charges in total: three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. The jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was cleared of the remaining three charges.

Also Read | Russell Brand charged with new rape and sexual assault offences in London

The offences for which he was convicted took place between 2004 and 2009. They included the sexual assault of a woman at a London bar, an assault involving a woman at a radio station, the rape of a woman at his home and another sexual assault during an advertising recording. The incidents took place while Brand was gaining fame as a comedian and broadcaster.

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The Metropolitan Police said the investigation was extensive, particularly because the allegations were made years after the incidents. Detectives spoke to more than 100 witnesses, took over 400 witness statements and reviewed more than 1,400 documents.

They also examined hundreds of hours of Brand's television appearances, stand-up performances, interviews and podcasts to help establish timelines and test accounts.

Brand's career and further police investigations Brand became one of Britain's most recognisable comedians and television personalities during the 2000s. He presented shows including Big Brother's Big Mouth and worked in radio before moving into Hollywood films. His credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Arthur. He was also married to singer Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

Also Read | How many women have accused Russell Brand? Case grows as new charges are filed

In recent years, Brand built an online following through videos and commentary on subjects including wellness, politics, religion and conspiracy theories. He has also spoken publicly about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and his conversion to Christianity.

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The case is not the end of the police investigations involving Brand. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that detectives are continuing to investigate rape allegations made by two other women. No charges have been announced in those cases so far.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.