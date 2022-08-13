Who is Salman Rushdie attacker Hadi Matar? What we know so far

Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey native, has been confirmed as Salman Rushdie's assailant. According to a statement from the New York Police, charges against the attacker have not yet been filed since Rushdie's condition will determine if they are. The alleged assailant has been arrested. Hadi Matar attacked Salman Rushdie shortly after he took the podium to give his address, striking him at least twice—once in the neck and once in the belly, according to the police. What is known about Hadi Matar, 24, and the assault on Salman Rushdie is listed below.

