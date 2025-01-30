An Iraqi man who made waves in 2023 after staging several Quran burnings was shot dead this week. 38-year-old Salwan Momika was killed during a shootout in Sodertalje — a day before facing the verdict in a case related to the Quran burnings. The Stockholm District Court confirmed the news on Thursday and nothing that the verdict had been postponed due to the death of one defendant.
